Highland C.C. cornerback Damarion Williams announced Monday that he has committed to SMU.

Williams, from Georgia, held offers from twelve schools, among them Washington State and Minnesota. He SMU over the weekend before announcing his commitment.

Sonny Dykes and his staff have gone after several JUCO DBs since they've arrived on campus. During the last recruiting cycle, the team landed Robert Hayes Jr. This year, it has landed both Sam Westfall and Jalen Harbour.

Williams' pledge gives SMU 21 commitments in the 2019 class. It currently ranks 60th in the nation.



