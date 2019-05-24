More than two months after declaring he'd enter the 2019 NBA draft, Jimmy Whitt has decided to put his name up for transfer. He has one year left to play and has earned his degree from SMU already, making him an immediately eligible graduate transfer.

Whitt averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4 assists a game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field in his final season for the Mustangs.

The Columbia, Missouri native originally signed his NLI with the Arkansas Razorbacks. He was the no. 55-ranked player in the nation by Rivals and he had amassed 22 offers. He came off the bench for the Hogs in the majority of his freshman season and opted to transfer and sit one year at SMU for Tim Jankovich.

He scored, on average, more than 10 points a game at SMU while contributing more than 33 minutes per game in both seasons.

SMU went 17-16 and 15-17 in Whitt's two active seasons.