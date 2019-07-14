Bell informed the coaches that he would be committing in late June, on the same day that Mason Mastrov made it official. However, he waited until his grandmother's birthday to make the announcement.

Beaumont West Brook defensive end Jaydin "Jay" Bell made it official Sunday, announcing his commitment to SMU.

Bell is a 2-star recruit. He is slightly undersized, coming in at 215 pounds according to his Hudl page. At West Brook, he played with his hand in the dirt and in a two-point stance.

He was part of a defense that helped West Brook reach the state title game, where they lost by a point to Longview.

Bell had an offer from Southern Miss and received interest from several other schools.

With his commitment, SMU's class stands at nine players. He is one of two defensive ends, both of whom have the ability to play with their hands in the dirt and standing up.