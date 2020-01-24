Jankovich looking for more from SMU in facing Memphis on Saturday
Wednesday's performance against East Carolina was fun to watch, but SMU coach Tim Jankovich feels his team has much more to offer.
There was a lot of good to see with the SMU men's basketball team in Wednesday's big win over East Carolina. A 20-point decision was the result.
But like a lot of coaches, SMU's Tim Jankovich was on point with the sandwich method during Wednesday's post-game interview.
In business, it's a method where negative feedback is wrapped in between positive feedback. The "top bread" from Wednesday: SMU's offense played arguably its best game of the sesaon.
The "meat": Defensively, the team played well, but saw spurts where it didn't put East Carolina away.
The bottom bread: There's still plenty of opportunity for the Mustangs to improve, and Saturday's road test at Memphis would be the perfect time to show improvement.
