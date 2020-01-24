News More News
Jankovich looking for more from SMU in facing Memphis on Saturday

Point guard CJ White was a big contributor off the bench in SMU's 84-64 win over East Carolina.
Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Damon Sayles

Wednesday's performance against East Carolina was fun to watch, but SMU coach Tim Jankovich feels his team has much more to offer.

There was a lot of good to see with the SMU men's basketball team in Wednesday's big win over East Carolina. A 20-point decision was the result.

But like a lot of coaches, SMU's Tim Jankovich was on point with the sandwich method during Wednesday's post-game interview.

READ: SMU dominates ECU, 84-64

In business, it's a method where negative feedback is wrapped in between positive feedback. The "top bread" from Wednesday: SMU's offense played arguably its best game of the sesaon.

The "meat": Defensively, the team played well, but saw spurts where it didn't put East Carolina away.

The bottom bread: There's still plenty of opportunity for the Mustangs to improve, and Saturday's road test at Memphis would be the perfect time to show improvement.

