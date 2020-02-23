It's NFL Combine time, and wide receiver James Proche is looking for plans to fall into place -- for himself and for SMU.

With the NFL Combine starting this week, James Proche has balanced intense training sessions with moments of reflection. The balance has been good for him physically and mentally. Following the last regular-season football game of SMU's 2019 season, Proche took a couple of minutes to reminisce about what he ultimately was about to leave behind as a college football player. The dreams of playing in the NFL were alive then, and even more so today. After helping the Mustangs secure a 10th win Nov. 30 against Tulane, Proche thought about exactly how far he and his senior teammates had come. The SMU product and record-setting wide receiver is well aware that some might have thrown in the towel a long time ago. After the Tulane win, SMU had improved to 10-2 and earned its first 10-win season since 1984. This was a program that had won only five games the year before. This was a program that had won only one game months before he signed his national letter of intent -- and only two games during a freshman season he redshirted. "My entire life, SMU had never been good," Proche told reporters back in November. "I came here on blind faith, and people didn't even know where I was going. "Being one of the top recruits in the area, they'd say, 'Where are you going?' I mean, it's up the street. The fact that we brought SMU to the promised land, it's an amazing feeling."

James Proche caught 111 passes for 1,225 yards and 15 touchdowns in the 2019 season. (Damon Sayles)

Proche had a couple of goals while wearing an SMU uniform. First, he wanted to build a legacy to where his name would be long remembered. Mission accomplished, as he broke a number of school records in 2019. Second, Proche, like most other college football players, wanted to make it to the NFL. He'll have that opportunity to fulfill that dream and further add to a trending resume as he participates in the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. As Proche spoke to The HillTopics before making the trip to Indiana, his tone was collected. You couldn't sense a feeling of nervousness or anxiety. There wasn't cockiness, but you could cut the level of confidence with a knife. Probably because to Proche, everything that's happened already was expected before he ever made a catch for the Mustangs. And everything that is happening now is a part of a master plan that he's constructed since he was in elementary school. "I've worked very hard to get here. My coaches pushed me. My teammates pushed me," Proche said. "I just want to show people my skills and that I know what I can do. "I just want to show I'm supposed to be here."

Proche helped SMU to its first 10-win season since 1984. (Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports)

Proche caught 111 passes for 1,225 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior. The last time Proche showed what he could do on the field was last month, when he participated in the Senior Bowl. He spoke with reps from all 32 NFL teams, and throughout the preparation week, he displayed an ability to make the most difficult catches look easy -- something that SMU fans have known about and watched for years. "I just want to rely on my skills," he said. "And I look forward to a challenge." While playing in the Senior Bowl put important eyes on Proche, he knows the NFL Combine is the ultimate evaluation. He will be one of more than 300 prospects participating in a variety of drills. And this year, athletes will have new drills at their respective positions. For wideouts, receivers will get 10-yard fade routes, which will create the need for pylon use. According to NFL.com, the added route is "intended to mimic a popular pass attempt seen inside the red zone, typically attempted from a snap taken close to the goal line with the target being the back corner pylon." A drill like this will show how well a receiver locates a ball, tracks a ball and has the ability to pull down a catch with both feet in bounds. It's a perfect drill for a player like Proche, who made a living out of making near-impossible catches look elementary.

This catch by Proche against Tulsa helped SMU complete a come-from-behind win in triple overtime. (Rob Graham)