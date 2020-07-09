The SMU 2021 recruiting class features a dozen athletes, all of whom can be next-level playmakers wearing SMU Red and Blue next year.

Much is said about the January commitment of four-star quarterback Preston Stone. Fans also talk about SMU's outstanding haul in May, as eight of the 12 commitments announced their decisions during that month.

But if all pans out -- and that's expected -- Lubbock (Texas) Coronado outside linebacker Izaiah Kelley will always hold the right to say he was the first to commit to the class. The three-star prospect, if he ever were to choose to play that card, jump-started SMU's 2021 recruiting with a Nov. 11 announcement.