 Izaiah Kelley, SMU's 1st 2021 pledge, talks current class, expectations
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-09 08:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Izaiah Kelley, SMU's 1st 2021 pledge, talks current class, expectations

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Lubbock Coronado linebacker Izaiah Kelley committed to SMU in November. Since then, he's watched the class grow to a solid dozen.

The SMU 2021 recruiting class features a dozen athletes, all of whom can be next-level playmakers wearing SMU Red and Blue next year.

Much is said about the January commitment of four-star quarterback Preston Stone. Fans also talk about SMU's outstanding haul in May, as eight of the 12 commitments announced their decisions during that month.

But if all pans out -- and that's expected -- Lubbock (Texas) Coronado outside linebacker Izaiah Kelley will always hold the right to say he was the first to commit to the class. The three-star prospect, if he ever were to choose to play that card, jump-started SMU's 2021 recruiting with a Nov. 11 announcement.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}