Izaiah Kelley, SMU's 1st 2021 pledge, talks current class, expectations
Lubbock Coronado linebacker Izaiah Kelley committed to SMU in November. Since then, he's watched the class grow to a solid dozen.
The SMU 2021 recruiting class features a dozen athletes, all of whom can be next-level playmakers wearing SMU Red and Blue next year.
Much is said about the January commitment of four-star quarterback Preston Stone. Fans also talk about SMU's outstanding haul in May, as eight of the 12 commitments announced their decisions during that month.
But if all pans out -- and that's expected -- Lubbock (Texas) Coronado outside linebacker Izaiah Kelley will always hold the right to say he was the first to commit to the class. The three-star prospect, if he ever were to choose to play that card, jump-started SMU's 2021 recruiting with a Nov. 11 announcement.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news