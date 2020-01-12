The bad news: SMU suffered a road loss to East Carolina on Saturday.

The good news: There is only one undefeated team in American Athletic Conference play. And that team isn't one of the programs chosen to finish in the top three in the preseason poll in October.

Wichita State, expected to push for a top-20 national ranking in the upcoming AP Top 25 poll to be released Monday, is the only 3-0 team after the first two weeks of AAC play. And the Shockers nearly lost to ECU at home on Jan. 1.

SMU is 2-1 -- as are Memphis, Houston, Tulsa and ECU. Cincinnati is 3-1 and a half game ahead of the aforementioned 2-1 clubs.