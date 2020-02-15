News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-15 08:25:37 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Important game on deck for SMU, as No. 20 Houston comes to Moody

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

SMU hosts AAC leader Houston in a game that could help shape the remainder of the schedule for the Mustangs.

To say today's game between SMU and No. 20 Houston is huge is inconstestable -- and somewhat meaningless.

With seven games left on the American Athletic Conference schedule, every game is extremely important for the Mustangs as they continue the race for securing a first-round bye in the upcoming AAC Tournament. We can count a number of ways why today should be classified as "huge."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}