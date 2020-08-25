As SMU prepares for its Nov. 5 season opener at Texas State, The HillTopics will take a look at each position throughout the week. Today, we focus on the wide receivers.

The Air Raid attack is SMU's bread and butter for as long as head coach Sonny Dykes is around. And when a Dykes-coached team has wide receiver talent like it does in 2020, that offense has plenty of opportunities to be extremely dangerous.

The most dangerous offense in the American Athletic Conference? Perhaps.

The Mustangs averaged 41.8 points and 489.8 points per game last season. From a passing perspective, SMU averaged 309 yards in the air each game. That's a credit to quarterback Shane Buechele, but he also connected with eight different wide receivers last year.

This year's group of receivers is balanced, talented and hungry. The group is led by Reggie Roberson Jr., who only played eight games but still managed to have 43 catches for 803 yards and six touchdowns. Roberson is healthy after a season-ending foot injury in October, and his speed can pose a major problem against AAC defensive backs.

Rashee Rice took Roberson's place in the lineup last season, and he was productive, finishing with 25 catches for 403 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Page also showed that he could be reliable, as he had 13 catches and averaged 15.2 yards per catch. Judah Bell is listed at wide receiver, but he could also see time as a flex tight end.