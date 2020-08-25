 Identifying the 2020 roster: Wide receivers
Reggie Roberson Jr., if he remains healthy, could be the best wide receiver in the AAC.
As SMU prepares for its Nov. 5 season opener at Texas State, The HillTopics will take a look at each position throughout the week. Today, we focus on the wide receivers.

Sunday, Aug. 23 - Quarterbacks

Monday, Aug. 24 - Running backs

Tuesday, Aug. 25 - Wide receivers

Wednesday, Aug. 26 - Offensive linemen

Thursday, Aug. 27 - Defensive linemen

Friday, Aug. 28 - Linebackers

Saturday, Aug. 29 - Defensive backs

Sunday, Aug. 30 - Special teams

WIDE RECEIVERS ON ROSTER
Seniors Juniors Sophomores Freshmen

Reggie Roberson Jr.

Danny Gray

Rashee Rice

Thad Johnson

Tyler Page

Austin Upshaw

Chad Dines

TQ Jackson

Judah Bell

Keith Jones

Calvin Wiggins

Walker French

Keke Burns

Matt Dorrity

Carter Campbell

Beau Parker

Peyton Hudson

Ben Palmer

Devin Aglubat

Devan Reck-Irvin

Parker Stone
The Air Raid attack is SMU's bread and butter for as long as head coach Sonny Dykes is around. And when a Dykes-coached team has wide receiver talent like it does in 2020, that offense has plenty of opportunities to be extremely dangerous.

The most dangerous offense in the American Athletic Conference? Perhaps.

The Mustangs averaged 41.8 points and 489.8 points per game last season. From a passing perspective, SMU averaged 309 yards in the air each game. That's a credit to quarterback Shane Buechele, but he also connected with eight different wide receivers last year.

This year's group of receivers is balanced, talented and hungry. The group is led by Reggie Roberson Jr., who only played eight games but still managed to have 43 catches for 803 yards and six touchdowns. Roberson is healthy after a season-ending foot injury in October, and his speed can pose a major problem against AAC defensive backs.

Rashee Rice took Roberson's place in the lineup last season, and he was productive, finishing with 25 catches for 403 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Page also showed that he could be reliable, as he had 13 catches and averaged 15.2 yards per catch. Judah Bell is listed at wide receiver, but he could also see time as a flex tight end.

Is this the year for SMU receiver Calvin Wiggins (15) to have a breakout season?
2020 could be the year of the new SMU receiver. Danny Gray has been solid in fall camp, and his speed and play-making ability complements Roberson. Transfer TQ Jackson comes from Arkansas with a chip on his shoulder. Thad Johnson is a true freshman who will have every opportunity to make a name for himself as both a receiver and a special teams returner.

And let's not forget the workhorses who have a year under their belt. Calvin Wiggins and Keke Burns are redshirt freshmen, and both could have breakout seasons. Wiggins only played in two games in 2019; Burns played in one and dealt with injuries.

