As SMU prepares for its Nov. 5 season opener at Texas State, The HillTopics will take a look at each position throughout the week. Today, we focus on the wide receivers.

Playing tight end at SMU has proven to be more than simply being another blocker.

Proof of that is Kylen Granson being named to a particular preseason watch list. As a tight end, Granson was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List.

This honor normally recognizes the nation's top receiver -- wide receiver.

Granson, who started his college career at Rice, returns for his senior year after putting up impressive numbers during the 2019 season. He caught 43 passes for 721 yards and nine touchdowns. Granson was tied with receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. for second in receptions, and he was second in receiving touchdowns.

Gone is James Proche this year, but SMU has tons of talent at the receiver spot. That said, Granson has solidified himself as a reliable security blanket for quarterback Shane Buechele. Fans are still buzzing from SMU's win over East Carolina, where Buechele connected with Granson on a fourth-and-20 play that resulted in a 31-yard touchdown pass.