Identifying the 2020 roster: Tight ends
As SMU prepares for its Nov. 5 season opener at Texas State, The HillTopics will take a look at each position throughout the week. Today, we focus on the wide receivers.
Sunday, Aug. 23 - Quarterbacks
Monday, Aug. 24 - Running backs
Tuesday, Aug. 25 - Wide receivers
Wednesday, Aug. 26 - Tight ends
Thursday, Aug. 27 - Offensive linemen
Friday, Aug. 28 - Defensive linemen
Saturday, Aug. 29 - Linebackers
Sunday, Aug. 30 - Defensive backs
Sunday Aug. 30 - Special teams
|Seniors
|Juniors
|Sophomores
|Freshmen
|
Kylen Granson
|
Ben Redding
|
|
Gage Haskin
|
Tommy McIntyre
|
|
|
John Luke Roberts
|
|
|
Alex Quirk
Playing tight end at SMU has proven to be more than simply being another blocker.
Proof of that is Kylen Granson being named to a particular preseason watch list. As a tight end, Granson was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List.
This honor normally recognizes the nation's top receiver -- wide receiver.
Granson, who started his college career at Rice, returns for his senior year after putting up impressive numbers during the 2019 season. He caught 43 passes for 721 yards and nine touchdowns. Granson was tied with receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. for second in receptions, and he was second in receiving touchdowns.
Gone is James Proche this year, but SMU has tons of talent at the receiver spot. That said, Granson has solidified himself as a reliable security blanket for quarterback Shane Buechele. Fans are still buzzing from SMU's win over East Carolina, where Buechele connected with Granson on a fourth-and-20 play that resulted in a 31-yard touchdown pass.
Granson hasn't been the only tight end making noise in SMU camp. Junior Ben Redding and senior Tommy McIntyre both have shown that they are hungry to find legitimate minutes this season.
Redding was a name to watch during the shortened spring camp. He played in all 13 games last season and has 25 games under his belt, including one start.
McIntyre, who started his college career at Cornell, has been a rising player during fall camp. At 6-8 and 258 pounds, he's a big target for Buechele and someone looking for the simiilar type of breakout season that Granson had in 2019.
SMU also has three freshman tight ends on the roster. John Luke Roberts was an all-district player at Austin Regents. Gage Haskin was a standout at Birdville. Alex Quirk is a transfer from Division III Fairleigh Dickinson, where he played three games as a true freshman.