As SMU prepares for its Nov. 5 season opener at Texas State, The HillTopics will take a look at each position throughout the week. Today, we focus on the running backs.

Sunday, Aug. 23 - Quarterbacks

Monday, Aug. 24 - Running backs

Tuesday, Aug. 25 - Wide receivers

Wednesday, Aug. 26 - Offensive linemen

Thursday, Aug. 27 - Defensive linemen

Friday, Aug. 28 - Linebackers

Saturday, Aug. 29 - Defensive backs

Sunday, Aug. 30 - Special teams





RUNNING BACKS ON ROSTER

TJ McDaniel, So.

Ulysses Bentley IV, R-Fr.

Tyler Lavine, So.

TaMerik Williams, So.

Kade Ashley, Jr.

Cameron Rosenberger, R-Fr.

Blake Bedwell, Fr.

Orlando Jones, Jr.





SMU in 2019 statistically had the kind of ground game that makes an Air Raid attack that much more dangerous. In an offense averaging nearly 490 total yards per game, the Mustangs averaged 180.8 rushing yards per contest.

2019 was an outstanding year for Xavier Jones, who rushed for 1,276 yards and an SMU-record 23 touchdowns. He surpassed the great Eric Dickerson in that category and went on to earn a spot with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent.

One look at the 2020 roster shows SMU has young talent at the position, but head coach Sonny Dykes, running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples and co-offensive coordinators AJ Ricker and Garrett Riley all are cooking up a plan to show that with this group, youth won't equate to inconsistency at the position.

TJ McDaniel returns as the team's leading rusher. He finished with 236 yards and three touchdowns, but most of that came in one game against Texas State, where he rushed for 159 yards and all three scores -- on just eight carries.

Ulysses Bentley IV's speed has been compared to Reggie Roberson Jr. -- a great comparison if you're an SMU fan. Bentley played four games and then was redshirted. He only rushed seven times but averaged 5.1 yards per rush.

Tyler Lavine has been impressing coaches upon his arrival. He was a walk-on who, in January, was awarded a scholarship, and his play has shown that he deserves an opportunity for starter's minutes.

TaMerik Williams can be a wildcard of sorts for SMU. He's a burly back at 5-11 and 235 pounds, but coaches are hoping for a breakout season from him. 2020 could be the perfect time for him to step up and lead in the backfield.

Cameron Rosenberger, Blake Bedwell, Kade Ashley and Orlando Jones all will be looking for their first official carries in an SMU uniform this season.