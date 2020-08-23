As SMU prepares for its Nov. 5 season opener at Texas State, The HillTopics will take a look at each position throughout the week. Today, we focus on the quarterbacks.

Sunday, Aug. 23 - Quarterbacks

Monday, Aug. 24 - Running backs

Tuesday, Aug. 25 - Wide receivers

Wednesday, Aug. 26 - Offensive linemen

Thursday, Aug. 27 - Defensive linemen

Friday, Aug. 28 - Linebackers

Saturday, Aug. 29 - Defensive backs

Sunday, Aug. 30 - Special teams





QUARTERBACKS ON ROSTER

Shane Buechele, Sr. (graduate)

Will Brown, So.

Terrance Gipson, Fr.

Derek Gren, So.

Jacob Oehrelein, So.

Josh Stupin, Fr.





SMU averaged 489.8 yards and 41.8 points per game last season, ranking nationally in the top 10 in both total offense and scoring offense. SMU in 2019 relied on its offense to claim its first 10-win season since 1984.

The offense starts with Shane Buechele, who threw for 3,929 yards and 34 touchdowns last year. Buechele, the cover athlete for Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine, is on several preseason watch lists, including the Maxwell Award, the Davey O'Brien Award, the Manning Award and the Wuerffel Trophy.

Buechele has school records for single-season passing yards and single-season passing touchdowns. Expect him to be SMU's leader of the Air Raid, but the Mustangs will need a reliable reserve to be ready at any given time.

Will Brown didn't throw a pass last season, as he was sidelined with an injury. He saw action in one game in 2019. Terrance Gipson played two games last year but completed all three of his pass attempts. He also rushed seven times for 37 yards.

Derek Green, the son of former NFL quarterback Trent Green, played in three games last season. Jacob Oehrlein also played three games in 2019, but he served primarily as SMU's holder on special teams. Josh Stupin comes in as a preferred walk-on from California.