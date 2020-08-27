As SMU prepares for its Nov. 5 season opener at Texas State, The HillTopics will take a look at each position throughout the week. Today, we focus on the wide receivers.

A scary fact for the rest of the American Athletic Conference competition is that SMU lost only one starter from last year to graduation.

The offensive line was an underrated resource in the team's 10-win season in 2019. Solid protection of Shane Buechele resulted in the Mustangs averaging 489.8 yards and 41.8 points per game. The Mustangs ranked among the national top 10 in both total offense and scoring offense.

Returning is all-conference offensive tackle Jaylon Thomas, who at left tackle could be in the running for the conference's best lineman overall. Also returning is center Alan Ali, left guard Hayden Howerton and right tackle Beau Morris. Howerton and Morris are seniors; Thomas and Ali are juniors.

A competitive battle for right guard continues in SMU practices, as co-offensive coordinators AJ Ricker and Garrett Riley have a plethora of options to choose from. Senior Cobe Bryant was a part-time starter last year. Junior college transfer Demetri Jordan has looked solid at the position. Senior Kadarius Smith also is an option, as are Boston College transfer Thomas Shelmire and redshirt freshmen Danielson Ike and Tai Brooks.

SMU did an outstanding job of loading up on linemen in its 2020 class. This year is expected to be more of a learning experience for the freshmen, but Marcus Smith could be a candidate for the right guard spot. Erin Smith could battle for playing time at tackle, and Branson Hickman has shown an ability to control the offense at center.