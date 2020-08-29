As SMU prepares for its Nov. 5 season opener at Texas State, The HillTopics will take a look at each position throughout the week. Today, we focus on the wide receivers.

When looking at the SMU 2020 roster as a whole, the linebacker group arguably is the deepest and, when healthy, most reliable from top to bottom. The anticipated two-deep rotation is senior-laden, and it's a group that will be hungry to make plays throughout the season.

Delano Robinson recently was named one of five captains for the season. He played in 11 of 13 games and started all 11 last season, recording 76 tackles and 2.5 sacks. In three seasons, he's recorded 136 tackles, with 86 of those being solo tackles.

SMU has the two best linebackers in the American Athletic Conference named Richard. The Mustangs welcome the return of Richard Moore, who is looking to bounce back after a season-ending injury sidelined him after three games. Moore is a senior leader who has been the team's heartbeat at the position in previous years.