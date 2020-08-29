Identifying the 2020 roster: Linebackers
As SMU prepares for its Nov. 5 season opener at Texas State, The HillTopics will take a look at each position throughout the week. Today, we focus on the wide receivers.
|Seniors
|Juniors
|Sophomores
|Freshmen
|
Delano Robinson
|
Jimmy Phillips Jr.
|
Nick Lerew
|
Garrett Madison
|
Richard McBryde
|
Brian Holloway
|
John Porter
|
Reid Stacy
|
Richard Moore
|
JC Rispress
|
|
Will Goldberg
|
Trevor Denbow
|
Preston Ellison
|
|
Deuce Palmer
|
Shaine Hailey
|
Armando Fitz
|
|
Ben Furgal
|
Broc Watkins
|
Kyle Blaskovich
|
|
Eli Palmer
|
|
Luke Evans
|
Trent Strong
|
Cade Ellis
|
Dalton Sawyer
|
Will Benton
When looking at the SMU 2020 roster as a whole, the linebacker group arguably is the deepest and, when healthy, most reliable from top to bottom. The anticipated two-deep rotation is senior-laden, and it's a group that will be hungry to make plays throughout the season.
Delano Robinson recently was named one of five captains for the season. He played in 11 of 13 games and started all 11 last season, recording 76 tackles and 2.5 sacks. In three seasons, he's recorded 136 tackles, with 86 of those being solo tackles.
SMU has the two best linebackers in the American Athletic Conference named Richard. The Mustangs welcome the return of Richard Moore, who is looking to bounce back after a season-ending injury sidelined him after three games. Moore is a senior leader who has been the team's heartbeat at the position in previous years.
Joining Moore is the team's returning tackles leader. Richard McBryde had 98 tackles in 2019, with 69 of those coming as solo tackles. The former Auburn linebacker also had 3.5 sacks.
A player to watch is Trevor Denbow, who will move from safety to SMU's Fox position. Denbow started all 13 games at safety in 2019 and finished with 64 tackles (39 solo) and four pass breakups. Additionally, Denbow served as the team's punter, registering six punts of 50 yards or better and pinning eight inside the 20-yard line.
SMU's depth goes even further with juniors like Brian Holloway, Jimmy Phillips Jr. and JC Rispress. Holloway played in 12 games and made a start for the Mustangs last season.