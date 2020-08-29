 Identifying the 2020 roster: Linebackers
Linebacker Richard McBryde led SMU in tackles last season.
Linebacker Richard McBryde led SMU in tackles last season. (Courtesy: SMU Football)
As SMU prepares for its Nov. 5 season opener at Texas State, The HillTopics will take a look at each position throughout the week. Today, we focus on the wide receivers.

LINEBACKERS ON ROSTER
Seniors Juniors Sophomores Freshmen

Delano Robinson

Jimmy Phillips Jr.

Nick Lerew

Garrett Madison

Richard McBryde

Brian Holloway

John Porter

Reid Stacy

Richard Moore

JC Rispress


Will Goldberg

Trevor Denbow

Preston Ellison


Deuce Palmer

Shaine Hailey

Armando Fitz


Ben Furgal

Broc Watkins

Kyle Blaskovich


Eli Palmer


Luke Evans

Trent Strong

Cade Ellis

Dalton Sawyer

Will Benton
Courtesy of SMUMustangs.com

When looking at the SMU 2020 roster as a whole, the linebacker group arguably is the deepest and, when healthy, most reliable from top to bottom. The anticipated two-deep rotation is senior-laden, and it's a group that will be hungry to make plays throughout the season.

Delano Robinson recently was named one of five captains for the season. He played in 11 of 13 games and started all 11 last season, recording 76 tackles and 2.5 sacks. In three seasons, he's recorded 136 tackles, with 86 of those being solo tackles.

SMU has the two best linebackers in the American Athletic Conference named Richard. The Mustangs welcome the return of Richard Moore, who is looking to bounce back after a season-ending injury sidelined him after three games. Moore is a senior leader who has been the team's heartbeat at the position in previous years.

The linebackers may have the deepest group of all positions at SMU, top to bottom.
The linebackers may have the deepest group of all positions at SMU, top to bottom. (SMU Football)

Joining Moore is the team's returning tackles leader. Richard McBryde had 98 tackles in 2019, with 69 of those coming as solo tackles. The former Auburn linebacker also had 3.5 sacks.

A player to watch is Trevor Denbow, who will move from safety to SMU's Fox position. Denbow started all 13 games at safety in 2019 and finished with 64 tackles (39 solo) and four pass breakups. Additionally, Denbow served as the team's punter, registering six punts of 50 yards or better and pinning eight inside the 20-yard line.

SMU's depth goes even further with juniors like Brian Holloway, Jimmy Phillips Jr. and JC Rispress. Holloway played in 12 games and made a start for the Mustangs last season.

