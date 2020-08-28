Identifying the 2020 roster: Defensive linemen
As SMU prepares for its Nov. 5 season opener at Texas State, The HillTopics will take a look at each position throughout the week. Today, we focus on the wide receivers.
Sunday, Aug. 23 - Quarterbacks
Monday, Aug. 24 - Running backs
Tuesday, Aug. 25 - Wide receivers
Wednesday, Aug. 26 - Tight ends
Thursday, Aug. 27 - Offensive linemen
Friday, Aug. 28 - Defensive linemen
Saturday, Aug. 29 - Linebackers
Sunday, Aug. 30 - Defensive backs
Sunday Aug. 30 - Special teams
|Seniors
|Juniors
|Sophomores
|Freshmen
|
Mike Williams*
|
Turner Coxe
|
Nelson Paul
|
Mason Mastrov
|
Gerrit Choate
|
Toby Ndukwe
|
Junior Aho
|
Bobby Duncum
|
Will Jones
|
Gary Wiley
|
Elijah Chatman
|
Thor Reneau
|
Jacob Pugh
|
Terrance Newman
|
Darren Brown
|
Warren Walls
|
Patrick Cinelli
|
Shabazz Dotson
|
Brodie Burke
|
|
Garnett March II
|
|
Alex Sickafoose
|
Jack Young
SMU was a leader among NCAA defenses in sacks in 2019. With 51 sacks on the year, the Mustangs were among the defensive units to watch in the American Athletic Conference -- and when the defensive line was on, it was scary good.
But that was last year, and several playmakers are no longer there. SMU has Delontae Scott in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, and additional key players like Pono Davis, Zach Abercrumbia and Demerick Gary will have to be replaced in the 2020 lineup.
Stanford graduate transfer Mike Williams was expected to be a major contributor for SMU's defense this year, but he has chosen to opt out of the 2020 season amid COVID-19. He was expected to bring senior leadership to a young group of defenders.
Young -- but talented -- defenders.
Look for SMU to start a unit without a senior, and all eyes will be on defensive end Turner Coxe, who started all 13 games as a sophomore last year. Coxe had 50 tackles (8.5 for loss) and 3.5 sacks in 2019. He also had three forced fumbles, which tied for second in the AAC.
With so much turnover from 2019, look for head coach Sonny Dykes, defensive coordinator Kevin Kane and defensive line coach Randall Joyner to give several athletes a shot to shine early. At the defensive tackle position, Elijah Chatman and Terrance Newman both return, and Harrison Loveless will be eager for action after being sidelined with a season-ending injury three games in.
To add, junior college transfer Junior Aho has been receiving tons of compliments in fall camp. Aho could see time at both defensive end and defensive tackle because of his strength and mobility.
Playing opposite Coxe at end, Gary Wiley and Toby Ndukwe will be fighting for starter's minutes. DeVere Levelston, another junior college transfer, also has shown positive signs on the field.