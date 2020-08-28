 Identifying the 2020 roster: Defensive linemen
Identifying the 2020 roster: Defensive linemen

Junior Aho is expected to be one of the newcomers to make noise on the defensive line for SMU this season. (Courtesy: SMU Football)
As SMU prepares for its Nov. 5 season opener at Texas State, The HillTopics will take a look at each position throughout the week. Today, we focus on the wide receivers.

Sunday, Aug. 23 - Quarterbacks

Monday, Aug. 24 - Running backs

Tuesday, Aug. 25 - Wide receivers

Wednesday, Aug. 26 - Tight ends

Thursday, Aug. 27 - Offensive linemen

Friday, Aug. 28 - Defensive linemen

Saturday, Aug. 29 - Linebackers

Sunday, Aug. 30 - Defensive backs

Sunday Aug. 30 - Special teams

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN ON ROSTER
Seniors Juniors Sophomores Freshmen

Mike Williams*

Turner Coxe

Nelson Paul

Mason Mastrov

Gerrit Choate

Toby Ndukwe

Junior Aho

Bobby Duncum

Will Jones

Gary Wiley

Elijah Chatman

Thor Reneau

Jacob Pugh

Terrance Newman

Darren Brown

Warren Walls

Patrick Cinelli

Shabazz Dotson

Brodie Burke


Garnett March II


Alex Sickafoose

Jack Young
Courtesy of SMUMustangs.com (*-denotes player has opted out of 2020)

SMU was a leader among NCAA defenses in sacks in 2019. With 51 sacks on the year, the Mustangs were among the defensive units to watch in the American Athletic Conference -- and when the defensive line was on, it was scary good.

But that was last year, and several playmakers are no longer there. SMU has Delontae Scott in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, and additional key players like Pono Davis, Zach Abercrumbia and Demerick Gary will have to be replaced in the 2020 lineup.

Stanford graduate transfer Mike Williams was expected to be a major contributor for SMU's defense this year, but he has chosen to opt out of the 2020 season amid COVID-19. He was expected to bring senior leadership to a young group of defenders.

Young -- but talented -- defenders.

Defensive line coach Randall Joyner has enjoyed coaching a young, hungry group of athletes for the upcoming season.
Look for SMU to start a unit without a senior, and all eyes will be on defensive end Turner Coxe, who started all 13 games as a sophomore last year. Coxe had 50 tackles (8.5 for loss) and 3.5 sacks in 2019. He also had three forced fumbles, which tied for second in the AAC.

With so much turnover from 2019, look for head coach Sonny Dykes, defensive coordinator Kevin Kane and defensive line coach Randall Joyner to give several athletes a shot to shine early. At the defensive tackle position, Elijah Chatman and Terrance Newman both return, and Harrison Loveless will be eager for action after being sidelined with a season-ending injury three games in.

To add, junior college transfer Junior Aho has been receiving tons of compliments in fall camp. Aho could see time at both defensive end and defensive tackle because of his strength and mobility.

Playing opposite Coxe at end, Gary Wiley and Toby Ndukwe will be fighting for starter's minutes. DeVere Levelston, another junior college transfer, also has shown positive signs on the field.

