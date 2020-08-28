As SMU prepares for its Nov. 5 season opener at Texas State, The HillTopics will take a look at each position throughout the week. Today, we focus on the wide receivers.

SMU was a leader among NCAA defenses in sacks in 2019. With 51 sacks on the year, the Mustangs were among the defensive units to watch in the American Athletic Conference -- and when the defensive line was on, it was scary good.

But that was last year, and several playmakers are no longer there. SMU has Delontae Scott in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, and additional key players like Pono Davis, Zach Abercrumbia and Demerick Gary will have to be replaced in the 2020 lineup.

Stanford graduate transfer Mike Williams was expected to be a major contributor for SMU's defense this year, but he has chosen to opt out of the 2020 season amid COVID-19. He was expected to bring senior leadership to a young group of defenders.

Young -- but talented -- defenders.