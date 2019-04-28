Saturday night, Jordan Wyatt signed a free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints. That news came just weeks after SMU QB Garrett Gilbert signed a deal with the Cleveland Browns following an MVP season in the recently defunct AAF.

The two signings brought SMU's total of players currently on NFL rosters to 14. That figure places the team among the conference's elite in terms of professional production. SMU has the same amount of players in the pros as USF and Memphis.

UCF, Houston, Cincinnati and Temple are the AAC programs with more players in the NFL, with 22, 20 and 18, respectively.

SMU is just second among Texas G5 schools in number of professional football players, trailing Houston by six.



