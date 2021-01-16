SMU basketball received some bad news late Friday, as one of its 2021 signees reportedly is out for the year after sustaining multiple injuries.

According to Rivals.com's Russ Wood, Orlando, Florida, guard Jalen Smith, a standout for Oak Ridge High School and SMU's first of two commits in the 2021 class, broke both of his wrists during a Friday-night game against in-city foe Dr. Phillips High School. Wood said the injuries occurred during a breakaway layup a couple of minutes into the first quarter.

A 6-4 guard who can comfortably play all backcourt positions, Smith is expected to be out for the remainder of the season for Oak Ridge, one of the top-ranked teams in Florida's class 7A. Per the Orlando Sentinel, Smith was fouled by Dr. Phillips forward Ledger Hatch, a three-sport athlete who is a wide receiver commit for Harvard football.

Smith landed awkwardly after the foul and remained on the floor for more than 20 minutes as trainers worked on him. Smith eventually stood with assistance from trainers, but he ultimately was strapped to a wheeled gurney, per the Sentinel, and rolled out of the gym. He was then transported to an area hospital via ambulance.

Smith was a primary contributor across the stat sheet for the 14-1 Pioneers, averaging roughly 15 points, four rebounds and four assists per game. Smith, who has a 6-9 wingspan, was recruited to SMU by assistant coach Yaphett King, who played high school ball with Smith's father in Florida.