News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-21 17:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoops: SMU's proximity, play style advantages for Rivals150 SG CJ Noland

Kevin Reynolds • TheHillTopics
Staff

Waxahachie's CJ Noland, a national top-40 shooting guard and top-150 overall player, has SMU high on his list of schools.

Sitting in his car, mentally preparing for a morning practice, 2021 Waxahachie High School guard CJ Noland got the call. A scholarship offer was made by SMU.

The only problem was waiting until after practice to tell his family.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}