SMU will look to fill two basketball spots for the 2020-21 season, as forward Isiaha Mike has opted to remain in the NBA Draft, and guard CJ White has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The Mustangs have looked into the junior college ranks, and they're one step closer to landing an all-region player out of the NJCAA's competitive Region XIV.

Shooting guard Michael Thomas announced his top six schools on Saturday, and SMU was included among the half-dozen. Thomas has SMU, Georgia, Ole Miss, Seton Hall and American Athletic Conference teams Houston and Wichita State in the mix.