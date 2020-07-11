Hoops recruiting: SMU makes cut for JUCO SG Michael Thomas
SMU joined two AAC schools, two SEC schools and a Big East program in the hunt for Kilgore College guard Michael Thomas.
SMU will look to fill two basketball spots for the 2020-21 season, as forward Isiaha Mike has opted to remain in the NBA Draft, and guard CJ White has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The Mustangs have looked into the junior college ranks, and they're one step closer to landing an all-region player out of the NJCAA's competitive Region XIV.
Shooting guard Michael Thomas announced his top six schools on Saturday, and SMU was included among the half-dozen. Thomas has SMU, Georgia, Ole Miss, Seton Hall and American Athletic Conference teams Houston and Wichita State in the mix.
Thanks too everyone who recruited me !!🖤 pic.twitter.com/55H8GC5VHR— michael thomas (@unguardedmikeyy) July 11, 2020
A 6-4, 180-pound freshman, Thomas was a first-team All-Region XIV selection who averaged a team-high 14.9 points per game and also contributed 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals for the Rangers. His numbers are impressive considering he only started 12 games, but he also averaged almost 25 minutes per contest.
Originally from Lake Charles, Louisiana, Thomas helped Kilgore advance to the Region XIV Tournament in Shreveport.