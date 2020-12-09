Emmanuel Bandoumel was asked about his game-winning basket against Dayton last Saturday. He compared the Dayton game-winner -- a floater to give SMU it's best win of the young season -- to last year's game-winning 3-point bucket with roughly 30 seconds left against then-nationally ranked Houston.

He chose the Houston game. Part of the reason was because of the energy Moody Coliseum provided, both after Bandoumel hit the shot and once the final buzzer sounded.

"You feel that energy," he said in an empty UD Arena in Dayton, "but you don't feel the same."