SMU basketball may have lost a big man in Isiaha Mike, but if all goes as planned, the Mustangs will have a welcomed transfer in the fold just in time for the start of the 2020- 21 season.

Former Oklahoma State power forward/center Yor Anei announced via Twitter Wednesday afternoon that he has committed to the Mustangs. Anei has been in the NCAA transfer portal since mid-January, and the move was a huge one for Tim Jankovich and the SMU coaching staff.