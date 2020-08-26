Honoring Jerry LeVias: Brandon Stephens to wear coveted No. 23 jersey
SMU's Jerry LeVias is the first African American to play in the Southwest Conference. To pay reverence every year, the Mustangs allow a player to wear his old number, No. 23, as a badge of honor.
Brandon Stephens will get the privilege of wearing No. 23 this year, SMU announced late Wednesday morning. It is one of the highest individual honors of SMU's football program.
"It's a great honor to wear No. 23," Stephens said in an SMU Football video. "It's such a prestigious number here, and I'm just excited to carry on the standard that he set while he was here at SMU.
"There's so many things happening in this world right now, and just wearing that number, I just want to be able to shine light on the significance of it and carry on that legacy."
We're proud to share that this year, @BFame24 will be representing the number 23 in honor of Jerry LeVias. #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/4EI3T9KxdR— SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) August 26, 2020
"Brandon Stephens will wear it with pride and represent Jerry's spirit," SMU head coach Sonny Dykes tweeted Wednesday. "I'm fortunate to know Jerry and I admire him for all he's done for young people."
LeVias' number is awarded every year to a student-athlete who, per SMU Football, "embodies the righteousness and character displayed" by him. Safety Rodney Clemons wore the number last season.
Stephens, a 6-0, 206-pound cornerback, is in his senior after spending his first three seasons -- as a running back -- at UCLA. He redshirted in 2018 and transferred to SMU last year, where he started 13 games in the secondary. Stephens recorded 49 tackles (38 solo) and led the team with 12 pass breakups.