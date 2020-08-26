SMU's Jerry LeVias is the first African American to play in the Southwest Conference. To pay reverence every year, the Mustangs allow a player to wear his old number, No. 23, as a badge of honor.

Brandon Stephens will get the privilege of wearing No. 23 this year, SMU announced late Wednesday morning. It is one of the highest individual honors of SMU's football program.

"It's a great honor to wear No. 23," Stephens said in an SMU Football video. "It's such a prestigious number here, and I'm just excited to carry on the standard that he set while he was here at SMU.

"There's so many things happening in this world right now, and just wearing that number, I just want to be able to shine light on the significance of it and carry on that legacy."