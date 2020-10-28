Holy Cross OT commit Austin Uke speaks highly of SMU offer
SMU went to familiar territory -- Parish Episcopal School -- to offer offensive tackle Austin Uke, a Holy Cross pledge.
Dallas Parish Episcopal offensive tackle Austin Uke committed to Holy Cross back in September. Entering the week, the 6-4, 260-pound left tackle was inching closer and closer to 20 offers.
Uke's offer list, however, included FCS, Division II and NAIA programs. Tuesday evening, Uke earned his first FBS scholarship, as he reported an offer from SMU.
