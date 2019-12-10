Happy holidays from The HillTopics! Take advantage of holiday savings -- and stock up on some FREE GEAR -- with a subscription to one of the fastest-growing sites covering your SMU Mustangs!

Don't miss out on breaking news, in-depth features and much more involving SMU football, basketball and recruiting. Sign up today for 25% savings on your subscription, and get a FREE $75 gift card courtesy of Nike!





THE DEAL

New annual subscribers get 25% off their first year, plus a $75 digital gift code to use at Nike.com (or Converse.com) and any retail store locations in the United States, and Puerto Rico.

New users: Click here (PROMO CODE: NIKE)

Existing users (with registered accounts): Click here (PROMO CODE: NIKE)





TERMS FOR BOTH OFFERS

* Offer is valid for new annual subscriptions only.

* Offer is valid while supplies last and will not extend beyond Tuesday, Dec. 31.

* Please have a valid email address in your user profile. Your certificate will be emailed.

* This offer can not be combined with any other promotion on Rivals.com.

* Please allow up to seven days for delivery of the NIKE digital gift code.





Don't forget to use the promo code: NIKE





Nike gift cards are redeemable for merchandise on Nike.com, Converse.com, at any Nike-owned and Converse-owned retail locations in the United States and Puerto Rico, and by phone.

For additional information about your Nike Gift Card, visit here.