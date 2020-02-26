Arlington Bowie 2022 offensive lineman Devon "DJ" Campbell has two varsity seasons left in his high school career. There's a good chance that before he officially becomes a junior, he'll have 20 offers.

At 6-3 and 275 pounds, Campbell immediately made himself known in UIL District 4-6A. He was named the district's Offensive Sophomore of the Year -- an honor often given to a skill-position player -- partially because of how dominant he was as Bowie's right tackle. He was a finisher on run plays and a wall in passing situations.