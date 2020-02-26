Highly coveted 2022 OL Devon Campbell talks SMU after offer
Arlington Bowie has one of the state's -- and, perhaps, the country's -- premier linemen of the 2022 class in Devon Campbell, who recently added an SMU offer to his list.
Arlington Bowie 2022 offensive lineman Devon "DJ" Campbell has two varsity seasons left in his high school career. There's a good chance that before he officially becomes a junior, he'll have 20 offers.
At 6-3 and 275 pounds, Campbell immediately made himself known in UIL District 4-6A. He was named the district's Offensive Sophomore of the Year -- an honor often given to a skill-position player -- partially because of how dominant he was as Bowie's right tackle. He was a finisher on run plays and a wall in passing situations.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news