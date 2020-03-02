Two weeks ago, SMU became the first school to offer Highland Park offensive lineman Jack Leyrer. At the time, he told The HillTopics that he had made multiple trips to SMU for football and basketball game environments.

On Sunday, with the NCAA dead period lifted, Leyrer was back on campus taking in the SMU-Wichita State basketball game. Only this time, he was there as a guest of the football team.

And it won't be his last time on campus.