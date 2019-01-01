Who: SMU (8-4; RPI 194) vs. East Carolina (7-5; RPI: 345) When: Wednesday, 7 P.M. Line: SMU -15 TV: ESPN3

About the Pirates

East Carolina has struggled this season, despite posting a winning record. It has yet to beat a team from a major conference and has dropped games to UNC Wilmington, High Point, James Madison, Georgia Tech and Charlotte. Two of those losses were by five points or fewer. The Pirates have dropped all three of their road games.

Roster overview

East Carolina runs a 10-man rotation featuring seven guards and three forwards.

Starting lineup

#55 G Shawn Williams (6-1, So.)



Williams is ECU's second-leading scorer, averaging 14.3 points per game. Williams has played in the team's last seven games and scored more than 10 points in each game. He's not incredibly efficient, as he is shooting just 39.3 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from long range. He takes 12 shots per game, eight of which come from behind the 3-point line. He's a pure scorer, as he averages less than two rebounds and assists per game. He leads the team in minutes per game.

#0 G Isaac Fleming (6-4, Sr.)

Fleming transferred from Hawaii to ECU, where he's been a two-year starter. Last year, Fleming was among the Pirate's leading scorers, averaging 12.5 per game. This year, it's been different. He's taking less shots (just seven per game), and only averaging 7.7 points per game. Fleming has taken on more of a point guard role, dishing out 3.5 per game and securing 3.7 boards. He can play good defense, as he is averaging 2.2 steals per game. Despite his low scoring output, Fleming is efficient, shooting 47.6 percent from the floor. He's not a threat from 3-point range.

#41 G Addison Hill (6-3, Sr.)

I'm not quite sure what Addison Hill does. He averages more than 14 minutes per game, but averages just 1.2 points per game. He's not taking many shots (just 1.2 per game), and not assisting on many baskets (0.7 per game). The one thing it appears he can do is rebound, as he is averaging nearly two per game. Hill doesn't seem to be much of an offensive threat.

#3 F Seth LeDay (6-7, Jr.)

Sometimes LeDay starts, sometimes he comes off of the bench. When he does the latter, he finds a way to play a large part of the game. The Dallas native sat out the last two seasons due to transfer rules, but has made a large impact in his first season. He's averaging 13.1 points and 7.2 rebounds in his first season, and he's scoring efficiently, shooting 56.6 percent from the floor. He's not much of a 3-point threat and struggles at times with turnovers. He could be fired up in front of hometown crowd, so SMU needs to focus on shutting him down.

#1 F Jayden Gardner (6-6, Fr.)

A freshman, Gardner has found a way to make an immediate impact on the court. He's scored in double figures in each of ECU's last 10 games. In four of those games he's scored more than 25 points. Gardner is a physical player who makes his living inside and at the free-throw line. He gets to the stripe nine times per game, converting on 77.1 percent of his attempts. He's a 58.5 percent shooter from the floor. With 8.8 per game, he's ECU's best rebounder. SMU's bigs will have to be physical to stop Gardner. This doesn't bode well, as SMU has struggled with powerful big men in the past. It needs to make sure that it can keep him in check and get him in foul trouble early.