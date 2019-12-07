UNIVERSITY PARK -- Bad first-half shooting and very minimal second-chance opportunities equated to a long night for the SMU men's basketball team.

Georgetown jumped out to a big lead early on SMU and never looked back, leaving Moody Coliseum with a 91-74 victory in front of 5,855 fans. The largest Moody crowd of the year saw a red-hot Georgetown team meet up against an SMU team that couldn't hit anything in the first half.

The end result was SMU taking its first loss of the season against a Georgetown team that has handled its own adversity quite well this week. The Hoyas (6-3) are now 2-0 and beat its second consecutive undefeated team -- the first being Oklahoma State -- since the removal of guard James Ajinko and forward Josh LeBlanc.

Earlier this week, Georgetown announced both Ajinko and LeBlanc were no longer on the team. In a separate issue, LeBlanc and forwards Galen Alexander and Myron Gardner -- still currently on the team and in action Saturday -- are dealing with allegations of burglary, harassment and assault. The addition by subtraction has worked for Georgetown, and the Hoyas frustrated SMU (8-1) from the opening tip.

There was a point where SMU (8-1) was shooting 7% from the field -- and that was eight minutes into the first half. Georgetown led, 49-29, at the half. The Mustangs trailed, 20-2, at one point early in the half and went into the locker room making only 6 of 30 (20%) from the field.

Meanwhile, the Hoyas were on fire, connecting 17 of 27 (63%). SMU cut the lead to 15 on buckets by Isiaha Mike and Kendric Davis early in the second half, but Georgetown managed to stretch the lead back to 20 and eventually by 27 on a 3-pointer by Jahvon Blair, who finished the game with 21 points on seven treys.

Mac McClung had 19 points and made five 3-pointers for the Hoyas, while Omer Yurtseven added 19 points and eight rebounds. Davis and Feron Hunt each had 17 points to lead SMU. Davis also had five assists. Tyson Jolly had 16 points and six rebounds, while Isiaha Mike added 11 points and eight boards.

SMU now will take two weeks off and next prepare for a road test Dec. 20 at Georgia.