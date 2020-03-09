Garland 2022 DB Chace Biddle discusses new offer from SMU
Garland safety Chace Biddle, a rising name in the 2022 class, spoke about his new offer from SMU.
As a capable two-way athlete, 2022 Chace Biddle made a noticeable statement playing in the secondary last season at Garland High School. Through nine games, he had 43 tackles and two pass deflections.
Many believe the best is yet to come for the 6-1, 190-pound athlete -- and that "best" is expected to hit at a high ceiling. Recruiting wise, Biddle is beginning to catch the attention of a few schools, and on Saturday, he reported his second offer from SMU.
