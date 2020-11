It's a matchup that has a few intriguing storylines.

SMU vs. Tulsa. One of the top offenses in the AAC against one of the top defenses in the AAC. A ranked team in No. 19 SMU that's seen by some as an underdog against a Tulsa team that's still bitter about a triple-overtime loss to the Mustangs last season.

Saturday is expected to be a big one for both the Mustangs and the Golden Hurricane. A win helps both teams control their own destiny in a potential berth in the AAC championship game.

The HillTopics has all of your gameday needs for today's clash listed below. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT. at Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma.