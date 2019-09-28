Last Saturday's road win against then-ranked TCU is old news for the SMU football team. As impressive as it was, it hasn't been much of a topic of discussion in the SMU locker room as of late.

Chalk that up to SMU's "Go 1-0" mentality each week. Last week happened, and it was a good time, but this week is what matters the most.

Today marks the start of American Athletic Conference play for the Mustangs, and they are in Tampa, Florida, for their conference opener against an USF team looking to silence all of the buzz that SMU has generated in the last four games. USF (1-2) returns to action after a bye and hosts a 4-0 SMU team with a legitimate target on its back.





If SMU coach Sonny Dykes has his way, his team will walk out of Raymond James Stadium with an earned victory and added confidence. If that happens, it will mean the Mustangs will have put on the show Dykes knows his team can offer every week in conference play.



"I think our players had a sense that we had a chance to have a good football team," Dykes said. "We've played pretty good football so far."





Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.