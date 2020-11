SMU is in Greenville, North Carolina, for its final regular-season road game of the 2020 season. The Mustangs will face an East Carolina team that will be celebrating Senior Day.

SMU beat East Carolina, 59-51, last year in a wild shootout. It was a game where Shane Buechele and Holton Ahlers had an intriguing quarterback duel. It also was a game where East Carolina wide receiver Tyler Snead caught 19 passes.

The HillTopics has all of your gameday needs for today's clash listed below. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT. at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.