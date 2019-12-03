News More News
Gameday Central: SMU basketball vs. Northwestern State

Tyson Jolly is averaging 16.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the undefeated SMU Mustangs.
Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
The SMU men's basketball team look to stay unbeaten tonight against Northwestern State.

When it comes to playing at Moody Coliseum, the goal of the season for the undefeated SMU men's basketball team is clear when you ask point guard Kendric Davis.

"Imposing our will and having everybody scared to come and play here -- how it is at Kansas, how it is at Duke, [when] people get shivers playing there -- I think that's what we're trying to make it become again," Davis said.

"You can call it Moody Magic. That's what we're trying to bring back."

