When it comes to playing at Moody Coliseum, the goal of the season for the undefeated SMU men's basketball team is clear when you ask point guard Kendric Davis.

"Imposing our will and having everybody scared to come and play here -- how it is at Kansas, how it is at Duke, [when] people get shivers playing there -- I think that's what we're trying to make it become again," Davis said.

"You can call it Moody Magic. That's what we're trying to bring back."