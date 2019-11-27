News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-27 15:30:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Gameday Central: SMU basketball vs. Hartford

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
@DamonSayles
Managing Editor
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

The undefeated SMU men's basketball team start a four-game homestand tonight against Hartford.

SMU forward Feron Hunt
SMU forward Feron Hunt (SMU Athletics)

At the end of Saturday's win over UNLV, SMU men's basketball coach Tim Jankovich said something pretty notable during his post-game interview.

"Not a lot of programs in America have two road wins at this point of the season," he said. "That's pretty big."

Getting victories on the road is important, but Jankovich and the rest of the team are even more focused on taking care of home. The Mustangs tonight will begin a four-game homestand that stretches 10 days; Hartford is the first opponent.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}