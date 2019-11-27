At the end of Saturday's win over UNLV, SMU men's basketball coach Tim Jankovich said something pretty notable during his post-game interview.

"Not a lot of programs in America have two road wins at this point of the season," he said. "That's pretty big."

Getting victories on the road is important, but Jankovich and the rest of the team are even more focused on taking care of home. The Mustangs tonight will begin a four-game homestand that stretches 10 days; Hartford is the first opponent.