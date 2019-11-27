Gameday Central: SMU basketball vs. Hartford
The undefeated SMU men's basketball team start a four-game homestand tonight against Hartford.
At the end of Saturday's win over UNLV, SMU men's basketball coach Tim Jankovich said something pretty notable during his post-game interview.
"Not a lot of programs in America have two road wins at this point of the season," he said. "That's pretty big."
Getting victories on the road is important, but Jankovich and the rest of the team are even more focused on taking care of home. The Mustangs tonight will begin a four-game homestand that stretches 10 days; Hartford is the first opponent.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news