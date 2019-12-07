Following Georgetown's Wednesday-night win over previously unbeaten Oklahoma State, head coach Patrick Ewing showed his gratitude to a team that has been through a lot this week.

He spoke highly of his players, despite the team dealing with the removal of two players, guard James Ajinko and forward Josh LeBlanc, and three -- one being LeBlanc in a separate incident, the others being forwards Galen Alexander and Myron Gardner -- accused of burglary, harassment and assault.

And with all that, the Hoyas still beat Oklahoma State, 81-74, and handed the Cowboys their first defeat of the season.