News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-07 12:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Gameday Central: SMU basketball vs. Georgetown

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

SMU gets its toughest opponent at home thus far in Georgetown in front of a nationally televised audience.

Isiaha Mike and the SMU Mustangs will face Georgetown in a Saturday-night showdown at Moody Coliseum.
Isiaha Mike and the SMU Mustangs will face Georgetown in a Saturday-night showdown at Moody Coliseum. (Rob Graham)

Following Georgetown's Wednesday-night win over previously unbeaten Oklahoma State, head coach Patrick Ewing showed his gratitude to a team that has been through a lot this week.

He spoke highly of his players, despite the team dealing with the removal of two players, guard James Ajinko and forward Josh LeBlanc, and three -- one being LeBlanc in a separate incident, the others being forwards Galen Alexander and Myron Gardner -- accused of burglary, harassment and assault.

And with all that, the Hoyas still beat Oklahoma State, 81-74, and handed the Cowboys their first defeat of the season.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}