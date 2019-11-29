Gameday Central: SMU basketball vs. Abilene Christian
The SMU men's basketball team look to improve to 7-0 tonight against Abilene Christian.
When asked about the importance of Wednesday's 90-58 victory against Hartford, SMU sophomore Kendric Davis didn't mince words.
"We finally got a blowout win," Davis said. "For the first five games, we'd just been beaten teams by six, seven, eight, nine, [teams] that we're supposed to separate from. It's a good thing seeing a big-time win -- a win how we're supposed to win -- on our floor."
Imposing a will is the goal of this SMU team as it continues its undefeated run. The Mustangs will face an Abilene Christian team tonight that isn't afraid of competition -- which means another strong performance is important for the Mustangs.
