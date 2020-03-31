With a trio of SMU basketball players planning on testing the NBA waters, the team's leading scorer from the 2019-20 season has decided to return for his senior season.

Junior guard Tyson Jolly announced via social media early Tuesday afternoon that he will stay at SMU for one more season. It's big news for an SMU program that could possibly lose three potential starters to the professional ranks in guard Kendric Davis and forwards Feron Hunt and Isiaha Mike, who all have said they plan to enter their names in the NBA Draft.

"So many thoughts and memories in such a short time," Jolly said via tweet. "I'm taking in all the lessons from this season and using them to mold me into something greater.

"This year allowed me to grow in so many different areas. Let's see what my last and final year brings."

A 6-4, 190-pound guard who played larger than his size, Jolly averaged 14.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Mustangs during the 2019-20 season. He ranked seventh in scoring and 13th in rebounding in the American Athletic Conference. Jolly was named a third-team All-AAC selection earlier this month.

Jolly's best statistical game came Jan. 18 in a win against Temple. He finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds -- both season highs -- and made 9 of 14 from the field. Even at 6-4, he managed to grab seven or more rebounds in 12 games and 10 or more rebounds in five games.

To add, Jolly was one of only two SMU players to start all 30 games, the other player being Mike. Jolly shot 46% from the field, a team-best 38% from the 3-point line and 78% from the free throw line.