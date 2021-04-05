News of SMU guard Tyson Jolly entering the NCAA transfer portal has been lingering for more than a week. Monday evening, the news became official.

Sources close to the situation have told Rivals.com that Jolly officially is in the transfer portal. The 6-4 guard is a senior who is expected to be a graduate transfer. Jolly is expected to receive a degree in May.

Jolly was one of the Mustangs included in the "Class of 2021 Day" virtual recognition that also included Ethan Chargois, William Douglas, Isiah Jasey, and Everett Ray. Jolly's 2020-21 season was an abbreviated one, even with an SMU team that only played 17 games. He played in eight games and started the final game of the year, the NIT matchup against Boise State.

Jolly averaged 9.3 points and 4.8 rebounds, and he shot 43% from the floor and 39% from the 3-point line this season. A preseason All-American Athletic Conference selection, Jolly was the Mustangs' top scorer at the end of the 2019-20 season, averaging 14.5 and 6.2 rebounds. He admittedly dealt with personal issues entering this past season and took time away from the game to focus on himself.

Losing Jolly means SMU continues to lose players from the current roster. Jolly's departure means the Mustangs are now without eight players. Charles Smith IV entered the transfer portal but recently committed to Old Dominion. Chargois, Ray, Darius McNeill and William Douglas all are in the transfer portal.

Feron Hunt is turning pro and has hired an agent. Kendric Davis is testing the NBA waters but has left returning to play for SMU an option.