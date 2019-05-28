You could say that Jimmy Whitt's college career is coming full circle.

After declaring his desire to transfer last week, Whitt finally decided on a destination. It's Arkansas, the school where he began his career, averaging 17.2 minutes as a true freshman for the Razorbacks in 2015-2016.

Whitt had previously announced his intention to enter the NBA draft. However, he took his name out of consideration before he entered the transfer portal.

He was one of SMU's most consistent players over the past two seasons, providing big boosts on both sides of the basketball. As a shooter, he was incredibly efficient. In both his seasons at SMU, he shot 48.8 percent from the field. He moved well on defense and often guarded the opposing team's best guard.

Last season, he was one of the top point guards in the conference, averaging 4 assists against 1.5 turnovers per game.

His departure leaves a hole at the point guard position that SMU must fill before the next season starts.