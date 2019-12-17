News More News
From Tyler to the Hilltop: Q&A with JUCO head coach about 2 SMU commits

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

The HillTopics spoke with Tyler Junior College coach Thomas Rocco, who had SMU commits Demetri Jordan and DeVere Levelston on his team.

Offensive lineman Demetri Jordan
Offensive lineman Demetri Jordan (Twitter: @DemetriJordan72)

In his first year as head coach for Tyler Junior College, Thomas Rocco had nine players make the All-Southwestern Junior College Football Conference (SWJCFC) team this past season, either as a first-team or a second-team selection.

Two All-SWJCFC second-teamers will be headed to the Hilltop in January in offensive lineman Demetri Jordan and defensive end DeVere Levelston, and with a Wednesday signature during signing day, they will officially be SMU Mustangs.

What kind of players will Sonny Dykes and the Mustangs get in Jordan and Levelston? The HillTopics caught up with Rocco to discuss the commits.

