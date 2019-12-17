In his first year as head coach for Tyler Junior College, Thomas Rocco had nine players make the All-Southwestern Junior College Football Conference (SWJCFC) team this past season, either as a first-team or a second-team selection.

Two All-SWJCFC second-teamers will be headed to the Hilltop in January in offensive lineman Demetri Jordan and defensive end DeVere Levelston, and with a Wednesday signature during signing day, they will officially be SMU Mustangs.

What kind of players will Sonny Dykes and the Mustangs get in Jordan and Levelston? The HillTopics caught up with Rocco to discuss the commits.