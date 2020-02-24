Shawn Williams was one of the many faces of SMU basketball who helped turn the Mustangs into a nationally recognized program in the 2010s. After spending a year at Texas, Williams transferred to SMU and was a player from 2011-14, then transitioned to be a graduate assistant under coach Larry Brown.

Now 29, Williams is an accomplished high school basketball coach who has spent the past four years as an assistant at Irving MacArthur. Last week, Prosper ISD announced that Williams will be the first head boys basketball coach for its newest high school, Rock Hill, which will open its doors in the fall. Rock Hill will be a UIL Class 5A school.

As with almost all SMU basketball players, Williams is still a die-hard fan of the basketball program. He's watched the ups and downs of this season's team, and despite the Mustangs currently dealing with back-to-back road losses, he's hoping the team will turn things around in time for the start of March.

In an exclusive, Williams spoke to The HillTopics about the new coaching opportunity, as well as SMU basketball past, present and future.