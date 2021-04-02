Another SMU men's basketball player has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Sources close to the situation have informed Rivals.com and The HillTopics that SMU guard Everett Ray has entered the portal. The 6- 7 junior was one of the Mustangs included in the "Class of 2021 Day" virtual recognition that also included Ethan Chargois, William Douglas, Isiah Jasey, and Tyson Jolly.

Douglas' career at SMU has been plagued by injuries. He only played in 7 of 16 games this past season and 19 of 30 games last season. Ray had been recovering from foot injuries in previous years.

Ray's departure now means five players have announced plans not to return to SMU. Forward Feron Hunt is turning pro and has hired an agent. Guards Darius McNeill, William Douglas and Charles Smith IV both have entered the transfer portal. Guard Kendric Davis announced plans to test the NBA waters but left the door open to return to SMU.