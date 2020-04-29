News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-29 08:49:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Fort Worth standout, district MVP Da'Wain Lofton talks SMU offer

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Gone are the days of Fort Worth North Side being a pushover team, and wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton, an SMU target, has played a big role in that. 

Ranked a top-100 player in the state of Texas, Da'Wain Lofton is determined to make one of the Fort Worth ISD's modern-day cellar dwellers a regular contender once again.

Lofton is a wide receiver at North Side High School, and this past season, he capped his junior year by not only being named the MVP of District 4-5A Division II but also a first-team all-state selection by the Associated Press Sports Editors. Lofton additionally helped North Side advanced to the UIL playoffs for the first time since 1979.

At 5-11 and 175 pounds, Lofton is a playmaker, and SMU is hoping to keep him close to home. As he continues to circle through his list of offers -- which is now north of 15 -- he said SMU is a team he's continuing to watch.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}