Fort Worth standout, district MVP Da'Wain Lofton talks SMU offer
Gone are the days of Fort Worth North Side being a pushover team, and wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton, an SMU target, has played a big role in that.
Ranked a top-100 player in the state of Texas, Da'Wain Lofton is determined to make one of the Fort Worth ISD's modern-day cellar dwellers a regular contender once again.
Lofton is a wide receiver at North Side High School, and this past season, he capped his junior year by not only being named the MVP of District 4-5A Division II but also a first-team all-state selection by the Associated Press Sports Editors. Lofton additionally helped North Side advanced to the UIL playoffs for the first time since 1979.
At 5-11 and 175 pounds, Lofton is a playmaker, and SMU is hoping to keep him close to home. As he continues to circle through his list of offers -- which is now north of 15 -- he said SMU is a team he's continuing to watch.
