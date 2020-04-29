Ranked a top-100 player in the state of Texas, Da'Wain Lofton is determined to make one of the Fort Worth ISD's modern-day cellar dwellers a regular contender once again.

Lofton is a wide receiver at North Side High School, and this past season, he capped his junior year by not only being named the MVP of District 4-5A Division II but also a first-team all-state selection by the Associated Press Sports Editors. Lofton additionally helped North Side advanced to the UIL playoffs for the first time since 1979.

At 5-11 and 175 pounds, Lofton is a playmaker, and SMU is hoping to keep him close to home. As he continues to circle through his list of offers -- which is now north of 15 -- he said SMU is a team he's continuing to watch.