Fort Worth North Side three-star athlete Da'Wain Lofton was offered by SMU on April 20. When he was offered, he told The HillTopics that SMU would be a team he'd keep his eye on.

Monday evening, the 5-11, 175-pound prospect -- and reigning District 4-5A Division II MVP -- kept SMU in his personal mix, as the Mustangs made his top eight schools. Lofton has 19 reported offers altogether.

SMU joined Power 5 programs Mississippi State, Colorado, Washington State, Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt in the race for Lofton, who was offered by SMU defensive coordinator Kevin Kane. San Diego State and Arkansas State also made the cut.

"I like how they practice, and I liked the way everything is close and looks very nice and updated," Lofton told The HillTopics late April. "Plus, the coaches are very smart, especially the strength coach [Kaz Kazadi]."

A versatile athlete at North Side, Lofton can play wide receiver, running back and safety at the next level. He caught 55 passes for 1,216 yards and 15 touchdowns and also rushed for 332 yards and 13 touchdowns.

As a return specialist, Lofton averaged 30.4 yards per kickoff and 28.5 yards per punt return, and he returned three kickoffs for touchdowns. He was a big reason why North Side last season earned its first playoff berth since 1979.

"I would describe my game as a true athlete," Lofton told The HillTopics. "I believe I can play any position on the field, and I will play it to the best ability I can."