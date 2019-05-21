The Waco native announced Monday that he will transfer from the Hilltop to Stony Brook, an FCS program located on New York's Long Island.

Benson will have two years of eligibility remaining. He redshirted in his first season at SMU before seeing action in nine games over two years. He only made one catch as a Mustang, but it was a big one, as he ran 72 yards for a touchdown against UNT in 2017.







