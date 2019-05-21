Former SMU WR Brandon Benson transfers to Stony Brook
Former SMU receiver Brandon Benson has found a new home.
The Waco native announced Monday that he will transfer from the Hilltop to Stony Brook, an FCS program located on New York's Long Island.
Waco 🛫 New York‼️ Thank God for the opportunity! Let’s finish it! Committed🐾 #HOWL pic.twitter.com/G76Pcp1oWu— B E N S🌹 (@BBens7) May 20, 2019
Benson will have two years of eligibility remaining. He redshirted in his first season at SMU before seeing action in nine games over two years. He only made one catch as a Mustang, but it was a big one, as he ran 72 yards for a touchdown against UNT in 2017.