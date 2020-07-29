Former SMU targets, future opponents? AAC commits from the 2021 class
SMU has a nice 2021 class, but you won't land every commit you want. Here are six players who have committed to AAC programs, players who the Mustangs could see as a competitor very soon.
SMU has offered nearly 140 players in the 2021 class. Eleven have decided to call the Hilltop home next season. All 11 are from Texas, with seven residing in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
SMU has done a good job with recruiting so far, but let's not be blind to the fact that there are good athletes who will look to play elsewhere. Some of those athletes the Mustangs are expected to see in American Athletic Conference competition in the next couple of years.
That said, The HillTopics wanted to take a look at six athletes who SMU could be lining up against very soon. All names are listed in alphabetical order.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news