The 6-3 guard will play for a team that finished 15-11 and advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Conference USA Tournament last season.

Former SMU guard Darius McNeill is staying in state but will be a little closer to his hometown in Houston. McNeill announced on social media that he will be transferring to UTSA.

McNeill, who transferred to SMU from Cal, played in 12 games and started one this past season and averaged 7.3 points and 2.6 rebounds. He had his best game, statistically, on Dec. 30, when he finished with 17 points and four rebounds in a win at Temple. McNeill also shot 39% from the 3-point line.

McNeill has been on the SMU campus the last two seasons but was declared ineligible by the NCAA for the 2019-20 season. In April of 2019, McNeill announced that he would transfer from Cal to SMU to be closer to his mother, who was dealing with health issues. The NCAA still chose not to grant a waiver.

McNeill is one of three SMU players to announce a new transfer destination. Guard Charles Smith IV is transferring to Old Dominion, and guard Tyson Jolly will go to Iona and play for Rick Pitino.