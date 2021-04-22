 Former SMU forward Ethan Chargois transferring to Oklahoma
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-22 18:12:28 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Former SMU forward Ethan Chargois transferring to Oklahoma

The HillTopics
Staff

Ethan Chargois spent four years with the SMU basketball team. He'll now play a graduate year in his home state.

Ethan Chargois
Ethan Chargois (Rob Graham)

Ethan Chargois has one final year of eligibility, and he's going to play it in his home state.

After four seasons with the SMU basketball team, Chargois will play a season with the Oklahoma Sooners as a graduate transfer. Chargois, who is from Tulsa, Oklahoma, announced his plans via social media Thursday afternoon.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CTEVTU0VEIPCfmY/wn4+9IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Cb29tZXJTb29uZXI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCb29tZXJTb29uZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9XS1hPY2t5cFFXIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vV0tYT2Nr eXBRVzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFdGhhbiBDaGFyZ29pcyAoQEV0aGFuQ2hh cmdvaXMyNSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FdGhhbkNo YXJnb2lzMjUvc3RhdHVzLzEzODUzNTQwMzU0NDQ2MDA4Mzg/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Chargois played in 108 games for SMU and started 86, including all 17 games for the Mustangs this past season. The 6-9 forward averaged 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists as a senior, and he averaged 9.5 points and 4.9 rebounds for his four-year career.

Chargois is the fourth player from the NCAA transfer portal to choose Oklahoma. He joins Duke transfer Jordan Goldwire and Eastern Washington brothers Tanner and Jacob Groves.

In addition to playing for new Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser, Chargois will be reunited with a familiar face. Moser added former SMU assistant KT Turner to his coaching staff earlier this month. Turner helped recruit Chargois to SMU, and he was with the Mustangs for seven seasons before serving as associate head coach for the Texas Longhorns last season.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook!

Follow us on Instagram!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}