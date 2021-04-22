After four seasons with the SMU basketball team, Chargois will play a season with the Oklahoma Sooners as a graduate transfer. Chargois, who is from Tulsa, Oklahoma, announced his plans via social media Thursday afternoon.

Ethan Chargois has one final year of eligibility, and he's going to play it in his home state.

Chargois played in 108 games for SMU and started 86, including all 17 games for the Mustangs this past season. The 6-9 forward averaged 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists as a senior, and he averaged 9.5 points and 4.9 rebounds for his four-year career.

Chargois is the fourth player from the NCAA transfer portal to choose Oklahoma. He joins Duke transfer Jordan Goldwire and Eastern Washington brothers Tanner and Jacob Groves.

In addition to playing for new Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser, Chargois will be reunited with a familiar face. Moser added former SMU assistant KT Turner to his coaching staff earlier this month. Turner helped recruit Chargois to SMU, and he was with the Mustangs for seven seasons before serving as associate head coach for the Texas Longhorns last season.