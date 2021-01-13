Former Oklahoma TE Grant Calcaterra transfers to SMU
The Mustangs hit big once again in the transfer portal, landing a former four-star tight end in Grant Calcaterra.
The transfer portal has been good to SMU football, and on Wednesday afternoon, the Mustangs added a former four-star player to its roster.
Oklahoma tight end Grant Calcaterra announced on social media that he will be transferring to SMU. It's a solid get for an SMU team that will be losing Kylen Granson, who is declaring for the NFL Draft.
Calcaterra will join the SMU program as a graduate transfer. He is the third Sooner in a 12-month span to transfer to SMU, joining safety Ty DeArman and, most recently, quarterback Tanner Mordecai. Additionally, Calcaterra is the second FBS tight end to transfer to SMU for the 2021 season, joining Nolan Matthews, formerly of Arizona State.
I can’t wait to prove myself again. Let’s Ride.. #PonyUp pic.twitter.com/9n4jTMBxpE— Grant Calcaterra (@grcalcaterra) January 13, 2021
Calcaterra briefly retired from football in 2019 because of concussions, but also said in August that he wanted to make a return to the field. He originally announced that he'd transfer to Auburn but changed his mind after coach Gus Malzahn was fired.
Calcaterra, who is out of Rancho Santa Margarita, California, was ranked the No. 31 tight end in the country in the 2017 class by Rivals.com. He was ranked the No. 36 player in the state of California.
Calcaterra is a 6-4, 230-pound tight end who last played a game on Oct. 5, 2019. He was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2018 after catching 26 passes for 396 yards and six touchdowns.