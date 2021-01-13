The transfer portal has been good to SMU football, and on Wednesday afternoon, the Mustangs added a former four-star player to its roster.

Oklahoma tight end Grant Calcaterra announced on social media that he will be transferring to SMU. It's a solid get for an SMU team that will be losing Kylen Granson, who is declaring for the NFL Draft.

Calcaterra will join the SMU program as a graduate transfer. He is the third Sooner in a 12-month span to transfer to SMU, joining safety Ty DeArman and, most recently, quarterback Tanner Mordecai. Additionally, Calcaterra is the second FBS tight end to transfer to SMU for the 2021 season, joining Nolan Matthews, formerly of Arizona State.