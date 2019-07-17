SMU didn't have to look far to find its new defensive line coach.

Tuesday the team announced that Randall Joyner would fill the position, left open by the departure of Brett Diersen. Joyner previously was an assistant coach working with defensive ends.

2018 was his first season in Dallas. Prior to last season, he was a graduate assistant working with the defensive line at Ohio State from 2016-2017. Before that, he was at Hawaii, where he served in the same role.

Before coaching, Joyner was a standout linebacker for the Mustangs from 2010-2013. As a player, he played in 50 games over four seasons, collecting 240 tackles in that span.